Seahawks waive LB Levi Bell

  
Published May 1, 2024 05:19 PM

The Seahawks cleared a roster spot for incoming rookie signings on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived linebacker Levi Bell. The move drops them to 72 players, although tackle Max Pircher does not count against the 90-man cap because he is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Bell signed with the Seahawks last year after going undrafted out of Texas State-San Marcos. He had 10 tackles and a sack in the preseason, but spent the entire regular season on the team’s practice squad.

The Seahawks drafted linebacker Tyrice Knight in the fourth round and reports indicate they plan to sign a number of undrafted rookie linebackers.