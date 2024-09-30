Sean McDermott: I’m sure Joe Brady wants the Bills’ trick play call back, I do as well

With the Bills trailing 21-10 in the third quarter on Sunday night, offensive coordinator Joe Brady called a trick play on which quarterback Josh Allen lined up at wide receiver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel lined up at quarterback. Samuel flipped the ball to Allen, who was hit while trying to throw and fumbled. The Ravens recovered and the Bills were never really in the game after that.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged after the game that he and Brady needed to have a talk about that call.

“I think that’s something Joe and I will talk about and something we’ll learn from,” McDermott said. “Certainly a momentum change right there.”

McDermott said he wishes that call hadn’t been made at that point in the game.

“That’s something that Joe and I will discuss at length. I’m sure he wants that call back. I do as well. We’ll learn from that and move forward,” McDermott said.

After the Bills started the season 3-0, the 35-10 loss to the Ravens showed McDermott how much his team still needs to improve.

“The Baltimore Ravens came out and beat us. They outplayed us, they outcoached us,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to identify the problems and get them fixed.”