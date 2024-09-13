Sean McDermott improves to 14-2 vs. Dolphins, praises vocal Bills fans in Miami

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has owned the Dolphins, and he says some of the credit for that goes to feeling like they get to play the Dolphins at home twice a year.

Since McDermott became the head coach in 2017, the Bills are 14-2 against the Dolphins, including a 31-10 win at Miami on Thursday night. Afterward, McDermott said that on the Bills’ sideline, they felt like they were playing at home because they heard so much vocal support from Bills fans.

“What else is there to say about the fans? I actually had someone come over during the game and ask me if this was a home game, which was pretty cool, because there’s so many Buffalo Bills fans here. So I love it, great environment for the Buffalo Bills, appreciate all the fans coming down here,” McDermott said.

McDermott will try to make it 15-2 against the Dolphins when they meet again, in an actual Buffalo home game on November 3.