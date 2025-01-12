 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott: Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson matchup is what everyone’s been waiting for

  
January 12, 2025

The votes for the 2024 MVP race are already in, but next weekend will offer another kind of referendum on Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Allen and the Bills rolled past the Broncos with a dominant second half in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, which means that the team will be at home again in the divisional round. The Ravens, who had a similarly dominant first half against the Steelers on Saturday night, and Jackson will be the team on the other side of the field.

The two quarterbacks will almost certainly be the top-two choices for the league’s top individual award, but only one of them will be able to advance to a shot at playing in the Super Bowl. It’s a marquee matchup that was on the mind of Bills head coach Sean McDermott after Sunday’s win.

“It’s what everybody has been waiting for, right,” McDermott said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News.

The two teams met in Week Four and the Ravens secured a 35-10 home win, but the venue and the stakes will be very different this time around.