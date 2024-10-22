Sean McDermott: Josh Allen’s done a “tremendous job” taking care of the ball

After throwing a career-high 18 interceptions in 2023, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking better care of the football than ever before.

Per the team, Allen has not thrown an interception yet this season — becoming just the second player in league history with at least 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions in his club’s first seven games. He’s also the only player this year with at least 40 passing attempts to not throw a pick.

While Allen has lost a pair of fumbles, his last turnover was against Baltimore in Week 4. Those are Buffalo’s only two giveaways this year.

“He’s done a tremendous, tremendous job,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Allen’s lack of giveaways, via Alec White of the team’s website. “He really has, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the way we’ve protected the house on offense.

“His level of decision-making has increased this season and been very important to our team.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady added that Allen has helped the offense “regroup” whenever things have stalled and hasn’t tried to force passes.

“Not playing scared, not playing conservative, but understanding the importance of, if we can just protect the football for 60 minutes, good things usually happen,” Brady said. “And pleased with how we’ve done it so far.”

Allen has completed 63 percent of his throws this season for 1,483 yards with 12 touchdowns. His 108.4 passer rating would be a career-high. He’s also rushed for 179 yards with three TDs.