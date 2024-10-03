Sean McDermott: “Somebody needs to step up” in Von Miller’s absence

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Bills linebacker Von Miller has been suspended four games for violating the Personal Conduct Policy. On Wednesday, coach Sean McDermott addressed the situation with reporters.

“It’s certainly an unfortunate situation and we respect the decision made by the league, and really it’s out of our control,” McDermott said, via the team’s official website. “And what we need to focus on is it’s an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up. . . .

"[The defense] had to deal with quite a few situations, injuries, now in this case the suspension with Von. So I expect the same, quite honestly, somebody is going to step up. That’s what’s in that locker room. Somebody needs to step up and they have to this point.”

It’s still unclear why Miller was suspended. Most assume the punishment relates to last year’s allegation of assault, even though the alleged victim recanted.

“I’m not in a position to go into the details on it so you can assume what you can assume,” McDermott said. “That’s where we’re at on it.”

Miller has three sacks in four games this season. He has zero starts this year. His 93 snaps put him at 35-percent playing time.