 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott: We needed efficient offense at end of game, I didn’t do that

  
Published October 6, 2024 09:05 PM

The Bills faced a number of decisions after they forced a third-down incompletion with 41 seconds left in a 20-20 game against the Texans.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was penalized for intentional grounding on the play, but the Bills declined to take a 10-second runoff before the Texans, who had all three timeouts, punted. The punt was downed at the 3-yard-line and the Bills threw three straight incompletions before punting the ball back to Houston with 16 seconds left on the clock. The Texans got the ball in Buffalo territory and Ka’imi Fairbairn won the game with a 59-yard field goal after a five-yard gain.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said at his press conference the Bills considered taking the runoff but declined because of the chance that the punt would have gone into the end zone. McDermott said he loves having the ball in quarterback Josh Allen’s hands, but added that “I probably should have run it on the first play” and said it was on his shoulders when asked if he was onboard with the play calls.

“That’s on me, the end-of-game situation on offense,” McDermott said. “We’re in a tough situation, three timeouts, they were holding three timeouts. They got a good field goal kicker. We needed to run the clock and move the chains, and that’s on me. We didn’t do that there, and that’s my fault.”

The Bills have now lost two straight after a 3-0 start to the season and they’ll try to end their losing streak against the Jets next Monday night.