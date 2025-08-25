Sean McVay: All things are pointing towards Alaric Jackson being ready to go

There is some positive news on Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson as Los Angeles begins to get ready for its Week 1 matchup against Houston.

While Jackson has been dealing with blood clots, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Jackson is set to take part in team drills at practice next week.

“All things are pointing towards him being ready to go,” McVay said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s website.

The Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal to stick with the Rams this offseason. After Jackson’s blood clots were found, L.A. added veteran D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal.

Jackson has started 35 games for the Rams over the last three seasons. The Rams also have Warren McClendon and David Quesenberry on their roster as potential options, but Humphries would likely have a leg up.

