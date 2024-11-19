 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Drake Maye looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time

  
Published November 19, 2024 02:26 PM

After coaching against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay came away impressed.

He looks like a stud,” McVay said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I didn’t do too much work on him coming out [of college]. I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard, that I truly respect their opinions, and they loved what he was all about. You can just see the impact he has on his teammates. He looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time.”

The Rams won, but Maye completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, and McVay said he gave the Rams’ defense everything it could handle.

“I thought he did a great job making plays in the pocket, was patient, taking some underneath check-downs where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows,” McVay said.

Six starts into his NFL career, Maye is showing the traits that made the Patriots select him with the third pick in the draft, and giving the Patriots confidence that the biggest piece of their rebuild is in place.