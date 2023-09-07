Sean McVay hints at potential nerve issue for Cooper Kupp

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has a hamstring problem. On Wednesday. coach Sean McVay suggested the root cause could be a nerve issue.

“I would just say this, it’s trying to just figure out what’s going on with him,” McVay said when asked about the reason for Kupp’s recent visit to a specialist in Minnesota. “Again, I’m kind of speaking out of turn. I just know that we’re trying to open up every avenue in regards to figuring out what’s going on, why is he feeling some of the sensations and things like that in his hamstring. Is it soft tissue? Is there something nerve-wise? And I would be speaking out of turn.

“I think we’re really trying to be able to figure that out. He felt like he gained a lot of information, was able to do a couple day’s worth of treatment that was beneficial, but it wasn’t anything that’s like, OK, he’s going to be back right now. And we had a feeling that there could be a couple weeks that we need to just be able to take it a day at a time and then hopefully we’ll start to see some positive results as it relates to how he’s feeling, what that means for his rehab program and as far as like a timetable, it could be anywhere between if we decide to put him on IR or it could be a couple weeks. But as soon as I have that information, I’ll let you guys know. And I know he wants to be out there badly, and we want him to be out there but we don’t want to rush it either.”

It sounds fairly significant, based on McVay’s comments. Especially in light of McVay’s reputation for downplaying injuries.

If, as it relates to what he said on Wednesday, McVay is downplaying the situation with Kupp, the truth potentially could be worse than anyone realizes.