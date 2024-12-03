Sean McVay: I didn’t actually think we would get Emmanuel Forbes

The Rams added cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as a waiver claim on Monday and head coach Sean McVay had a chance to share his thoughts on the move in a couple of different settings.

During his press conference, McVay said that Forbes was someone “we liked as part of the evaluation process” last year before the Commanders took the corner in the first round and added that he liked Forbes’ tape when he played for the Commanders against the Rams last year. McVay also did his weekly interview for the team’s website and said it’s very rare when players who are first-round picks become available so early, so he wasn’t expecting to hear that Forbes will be joining the Rams.

“I didn’t actually think we would get him because of where we’re at in the claim order, so we were pleased that we were able to get him,” McVay said. “We’ll add him to the mix, we’ll get to know him and we’ll see where he fits. But that was kind of a simple thing that came to fruition.”

Forbes struggled for much of his rookie season and was a non-factor on Washington’s defense for almost all of this one, which helps explain why the Rams were able to make a successful claim. Now they’ll have to work on getting the kind of production that led to those positive evaluations last year.