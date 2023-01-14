Sean McVay: I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it

The question surrounding Sean McVay for most of last week was whether he’d be leaving his post as the Rams head coach, but Friday brought word that he’s decided to stay with the team for the 2023 season.

With that out of the way, the question moved to why he flirted with the idea of leaving for the second straight season before opting back in with the team. McVay provided an answer to that question to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and it focused on not wanting to walk away after the team stumbled to a 5-12 record after winning the Super Bowl last season.

“I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me. I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it,” McVay said.

Saturday brought word that the Rams are going to pick up quarterback Matthew Stafford’s option, so there will be a lot of familiar faces back as the Rams try to move things back in the right direction in 2023.