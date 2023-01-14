 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay: I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it

  
Published January 14, 2023 11:36 AM
nbc_bfa_mcvay_230113
January 13, 2023 03:59 PM
Jason Johnson explains why he never thought Sean McVay was leaving the Los Angeles Rams given the resources and support he has in the organization as opposed to other potential openings.

The question surrounding Sean McVay for most of last week was whether he’d be leaving his post as the Rams head coach, but Friday brought word that he’s decided to stay with the team for the 2023 season.

With that out of the way, the question moved to why he flirted with the idea of leaving for the second straight season before opting back in with the team. McVay provided an answer to that question to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and it focused on not wanting to walk away after the team stumbled to a 5-12 record after winning the Super Bowl last season.
“I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me. I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it,” McVay said.

Saturday brought word that the Rams are going to pick up quarterback Matthew Stafford’s option, so there will be a lot of familiar faces back as the Rams try to move things back in the right direction in 2023.