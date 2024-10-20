 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Sean McVay is expecting Cooper Kupp to return for Week 8

  
Published October 20, 2024 07:53 PM

The Rams got a win on Sunday and now they’re likely to get one of their best players back for Week 8.

Head coach Sean McVay said in his postgame press conference that he’s expecting Cooper Kupp to be back for Thursday’s matchup with the Vikings.

Kupp has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable but ended up inactive for the game against the Steelers.

He was close,” McVay said of Kupp’s availability for today’s game against the Raiders. “But ultimately — you guys heard mate talk bout it throughout the course of the week — it was about return to performance, not necessarily return to play. And, hopefully, Thursday will represent that for us.”

Kupp has 18 receptions for 147 yards with a touchdown so far in 2024.