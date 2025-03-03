Sean McVay keeps door open for Cooper Kupp return in 2025

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has been on the trade block since January when he announced that Los Angeles would not be retaining him for 2025.

But to this point, the club has not reached an agreement to deal the receiver — who has been with the Rams since the franchise selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay did not close the door on a potential Kupp return.

“I would never speak in absolutes,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, when asked if Kupp wouldn’t be back if no trade partner was found.

Kupp, 31, has battled injuries over the past few years since helping lead the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory — appearing in nine, 12, and 12 games over the past three seasons. In 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards with six touchdowns before recording six receptions for 90 yards in two postseason games.

McVay confirmed the Rams did not have conversations about restructuring Kupp’s contract with the receiver. He’s set to have a cap number of $29.8 million in 2025, making a base salary of $12.5 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, McVay noted the choice to move on from Kupp was the “hardest decision” he’s made since becoming a head coach. He added that the team is still gathering “all information” and taking things one day at a time, as the football decision to move on has “a lot of layers to it.”

The 2021 AP offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, Kupp has caught 634 passes for 7776 yards with 57 touchdowns in his eight seasons for Los Angeles.