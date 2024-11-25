 Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Rams’ loss was humbling, it’s all about how you respond

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:14 AM

Rams coach Sean McVay said after Sunday night’s 37-20 loss to the Eagles that all his team can do is bounce back.

“There’s humbling nights like this in football,” Mcvay said. “It’s all about how you respond. I do know that this team has the capability to be able to respond, and we’ll get ourselves up off the mat and we’ll have a good week of preparation this week.”

The good news for the Rams is that at 5-6, they’re only a game out of the NFC West, where all four teams are tightly locked with the Seahawks and Cardinals at 6-5 and the 49ers tied with the Rams at 5-6. If the Rams do get up off the mat, the division title is right there for them to take.

But it’s been a frustrating season for McVay’s team, and Sunday night showed how big a gap there is between the Rams and the top teams in the NFC.