One of the top available free agent cornerbacks has scheduled a visit to Tennessee.

Sean Murphy-Bunting will visit the Titans tomorrow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Murphy-Bunting was a second-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2019 and has played his entire career in Tampa Bay. Last year he played in 12 games with five starts.

Murphy-Bunting is the No. 52 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents .