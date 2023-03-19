nbc_pft_titansshophenry_230307
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s wise for the Titans to try to move on from Derrick Henry before the natural wear and tear on the RB becomes a hindrance and offer potential landing spots.
One of the top available free agent cornerbacks has scheduled a visit to Tennessee.
Sean Murphy-Bunting will visit the Titans tomorrow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 25-year-old Murphy-Bunting was a second-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2019 and has played his entire career in Tampa Bay. Last year he played in 12 games with five starts.
Murphy-Bunting is the No. 52 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents .