Sean Payton: Bo Nix played well, but I’m not announcing a starting QB yet

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix turned in a fine preseason performance on Sunday night, but he hasn’t earned the Broncos’ starting job. Yet.

Denver head coach Sean Payton said after the game that he liked what he saw from Nix but isn’t making any announcements about who the starting quarterback is.

“He’s played well. I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight,” Payton said. “I’ll let you guys know when the time comes. I thought he played well.”

Payton said he also liked what Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson did in the preseason win over the Packers.

“Their job is to lead the offense downfield and score points, and they all had touchdown drives,” Payton said.

Realistically, it’s hard to believe Stidham or Wilson has any chance of winning the job. Nix has looked the best of the three of them in the preseason, and the Broncos wouldn’t have drafted Nix with the 12th overall pick in April if they didn’t see him as a starting quarterback. Payton isn’t ready to make an announcement yet, but expect the announcement that Nix is QB1 to come before the regular season starts.