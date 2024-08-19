 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Bo Nix played well, but I’m not announcing a starting QB yet

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:28 AM

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix turned in a fine preseason performance on Sunday night, but he hasn’t earned the Broncos’ starting job. Yet.

Denver head coach Sean Payton said after the game that he liked what he saw from Nix but isn’t making any announcements about who the starting quarterback is.

“He’s played well. I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight,” Payton said. “I’ll let you guys know when the time comes. I thought he played well.”

Payton said he also liked what Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson did in the preseason win over the Packers.

“Their job is to lead the offense downfield and score points, and they all had touchdown drives,” Payton said.

Realistically, it’s hard to believe Stidham or Wilson has any chance of winning the job. Nix has looked the best of the three of them in the preseason, and the Broncos wouldn’t have drafted Nix with the 12th overall pick in April if they didn’t see him as a starting quarterback. Payton isn’t ready to make an announcement yet, but expect the announcement that Nix is QB1 to come before the regular season starts.