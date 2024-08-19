Bo Nix plays two drives, throws TD pass in second preseason game

Has Bo Nix wrapped up the Broncos’ quarterback competition?

After leading another two scoring drives in Sunday’s preseason matchup with the Packers, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of this year’s draft, started the exhibition matchup and was in for just two series. But he was 8-of-9 passing for 80 yards with a touchdown — a 2-yard score thrown to receiver Tim Patrick. The quarterback also rushed for 12 yards on three carries.

The Broncos scored a field goal on their first possession, though they would’ve had a touchdown if Nix hadn’t thrown a pass to the end zone from just in front of the line of scrimmage. The play was initially called a TD but was nullified upon review. Nix had done a nice job of evading the rush in the pocket to find space to either run or throw.

Nix’s short touchdown pass came on second-and-goal, capping an 11-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 14-yard completion to Patrick on third-and-9 that moved the sticks.

That was all Nix needed on Sunday, as head coach Sean Payton inserted Jarrett Stidham at QB for the next possession in the second quarter.

Nix also led Denver to four scoring possessions in his preseason debut last week against Indianapolis.

Through two preseason games, Nix is 23-of-30 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

As a first-round pick, Nix has always been slated to take over as QB1 sooner than later. With his two successful preseason appearances, it feels like sooner is going to win out.