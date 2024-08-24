 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Broncos “certainly” could keep three quarterbacks

  
Published August 23, 2024 10:03 PM

The Broncos have named rookie Bo Nix the starter. Jarrett Stidham will start the final preseason game and play “eight to 12 snaps,” with Zach Wilson playing the rest of the way.

The team kept only two quarterbacks on its roster last year, but coach Sean Payton said Friday that the Broncos could keep all three quarterbacks on the 53 this year.

Sure, certainly,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I know the rule recently changed . . . that if you do, that third [quarterback] comes up [to the game-day roster] without any count. But ultimately, I think most importantly, you’re really looking at your assets when you make that decision.”

The three quarterbacks had a competition for the starting job, with Nix, Stidham and Wilson splitting work with the first team throughout the offseason program and the first week of training camp. Nix eventually won the job, becoming the team’s first rookie quarterback to start the season opener since John Elway in 1983.

The Broncos still list Stidham as the starter, with Wilson No. 2 and Nix No. 3 on their depth chart, which obviously isn’t up to date.

“We’ve got a pretty good idea the direction we’re going,” Payton said of roster decisions at quarterback. “I think we’ve got a real good handle on that room specifically. I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again, I like that room.”