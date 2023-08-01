Sean Payton gives a Russell Wilson update, roughly one week into camp

Whatever the reasons for or the purpose of Sean Payton’s recent comments about the 2022 Broncos, the remarks flowed primarily from the fact that Year One of the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver was an unmitigated disaster. So, how is Wilson doing in his second non-Seattle training camp?

Payton was asked that question by reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s hard because there were a lot of other factors a year ago,” Payton said. “We are really focused on what he is doing within the offense. Obviously, he is moving around well, his weight is down, he is in really good shape and he’s working really hard. There are a lot of nuances still we are working through. There were some good things in the running game today. Each day, you kind of look at the film and you start again with the corrections. I have been pleased with his progress and where he is at dating back to the offseason and to where we are now into our first full week.”

Last year, as things were going poorly for Wilson and the Broncos, Payton explained to Colin Cowherd how Payton would about trying to make things better.

“I’d want a cut up of all Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field, and I’d want to see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with,” Payton said. “Like, I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked boot[leg] and then pulling up and we all saw that like throw back to [receiver Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air. Then, I’d want to look at another film of his red-zone touchdown passes inside the 20. And so what I’m asking for from assistants, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in.”

That’s likely what Payton is currently trying to do, among other things, to turn things around for Wilson and the Broncos. If it doesn’t work, Wilson could be the next one to be gone.

