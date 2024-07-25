 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: Javonte Williams lost weight, he looks sharp

  
July 25, 2024

There’s less of running back Javonte Williams in Broncos training camp this summer.

Williams suffered a major knee injury in 2022 and was able to return to action in 2023, but he dropped to 3.6 yards per carry as he seemed to be without the same ability to break tackles that he flashed as a rookie during the 2021 season. Williams played at a heigher weight last year because he bulked up during the recovery process and head coach Sean Payton suggested he cut weight this spring after watching tape of Williams during his college days.

On Wednesday, Payton said Williams took his advice and the early returns are good.

“He’s lost weight. He looks trim. I thought he looked sharp today,” Payton said, via Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the Associated Press. “He looked much different. His weight’s down and I’m proud of him.”

A return to rookie form would be a plus for the Broncos and it would be a plus for Williams as he tries to show he’s a true No. 1 back while moving toward his second NFL contract.