Sean Payton on trade deadline: Didn’t come close to deal, we like our receivers

The Broncos enter Week 10 in a three-way tie for the best record in the AFC and without any trade deadline additions to the roster.

A 7-2 record gives the Broncos hope for both an AFC West title and the top seed in the conference, so there was speculation about whether they’d try to improve their chances by trading future assets for some immediate help. After the deadline passed on Tuesday afternoon, however, head coach Sean Payton said that the team never got close to pulling the trigger on a deal.

Wide receiver was seen as a spot that the Broncos could address and there were reports of interest in Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle, but Payton reaffirmed his belief in what the current pass catchers are capable of doing the rest of the way.

“We’re invested in and like this group and where we are going,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

The Broncos’ record is reason to have faith in what the team had on hand coming into the week and the rest of the season will give a chance for those players to show that standing pat was the right decision in Denver.