Sean Payton: This Broncos team is capable of winning the Super Bowl

The Broncos went to the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season and head coach Sean Payton thinks they can do even more in 2025.

After an offseason that saw the team add players like linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Jahdae Barron, and running back RJ Harvey, Payton told Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that “I like this team a lot.” Payton went on to say how much he likes the team and the answer was enough to rank them among the very best he’s ever coached.

“The short-term goal is winning the division,” Payton said. “But this is a team capable of winning the Super Bowl. I’ve coached six teams that I thought could win the Super Bowl. Some went to championship games, some to the playoffs. This is my seventh team that I think has that.”

Payton has one Super Bowl ring, so being capable of winning it all obviously isn’t the same thing as getting it done. Doing that will require the Broncos to execute at a high level, enjoy some good injury luck and survive the inevitable ups and downs of a long season, but Payton’s confidence will likely inspire a few more believers in what’s going on in Denver.