Second-round WR Ladd McConkey signs his rookie deal with the Chargers

The Chargers have signed second-round receiver Ladd McConkey to his four-year rookie deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McConkey will receive the most guaranteed money in NFL history for the 34th overall pick.

The Chargers now have signed their entire nine-player 2024 draft class.

Los Angeles, in need of receivers after parting ways with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason, traded up from No. 37 and also sent No. 110 to the Patriots in exchange for Nos. 34 and 137.

McConkey played 39 games with 21 starts at Georgia. He was a freshman All-SEC honoree in 2021 when he caught 31 passes for 447 yards with five touchdowns. He then caught 58 passes for 762 yards with seven touchdowns in 2022.

Dealing with multiple injuries in 2023, he had 30 receptions for 478 yards with two touchdowns.