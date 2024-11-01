“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium

Jets fans have had enough of owner Woody Johnson. And they’re letting him hear it.

During the first half of Thursday night’s game at MetLife Stadium, a “sell the team” chant could be heard during the Amazon Prime broadcast.

That surely won’t be enough to get Woody to do it. But it shows that the fans are blaming an extended run of dysfunction on him. As they should.

He screwed up the current season by firing coach Robert Saleh after only five games. While they could still win tonight, they trail 7-0 and they look as ugly as they have during their ongoing five-game losing streak.

And there’s really nothing the fans can do about Woody, other than make their displeasure known. A prolonged boycott could work, but why should Jets fans deprive themselves of the thing they love? Or love to hate?

Regardless, bad teams stay bad because of bad owners. And Woody has proven over the past 25 years that he’s one of the worst.