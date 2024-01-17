Seven fans at Chiefs game taken to hospital for hypothermia, three for frostbite

The bitter cold on Saturday night in Kansas City resulted in some fans needing to be transported to a local hospital.

The Kansas City Fire Department told KMBC 9 that it received 69 calls for service at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, about half of which were related to hypothermia. Officials took 15 people to the hospital, including seven for hypothermia and three for frostbite.

With a kickoff temperature of -4 degrees and wind chills that reached -30, it was one of the coldest games in NFL history. The packed Arrowhead Stadium had more than 70,000 fans braving the cold.

The NFL will delay games for dangerous conditions, such as this weekend’s game in Buffalo that was pushed back by a day because the blizzard in the area made it unsafe to travel to the stadium. The league does not consider cold weather alone to be enough to delay a game, but at some point it’s simply too cold to be safe. That point is apparently some point even colder than the conditions on Saturday night, when the cold weather led to Patrick Mahomes’ helmet cracking and fans being hospitalized.