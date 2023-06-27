Seven open practices for the Rams this summer

The Rams have announced their schedule of open practices for this summer’s training camp.

After opening camp with practices closed to the public from July 25-28, the team will hold its first open practice on Saturday, July 29. That session will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event.

The team will hold six other open practices as well. Those workouts will be held on July 31, August 1, August 3, August 5-6, and August 8.

All of the practices will be held at the University of California-Irvine and fans can register for free tickets to attend the open sessions via the team’s website.