Shad Khan has an opinion on who should be Jaguars’ play caller but won’t share it

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
nbc_pftpm_newkickoffrule_240627.jpg
Will NFL teams concede 30 yards on new kickoffs?
nbc_pftpm_almichaelsai_240627.jpg
What does Michaels’ A.I. voice mean for future?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shad Khan has an opinion on who should be Jaguars’ play caller but won’t share it

  
Published June 27, 2024 06:46 PM

Doug Pederson and Press Taylor shared play-calling duties for the Jaguars in 2022. In 2023, Taylor had the job full time for the first time.

Pederson has not said who will call the plays this season.

Owner Shad Khan was asked his opinion on who he wants as the Jaguars’ primary play caller in 2024.

“Yeah, I have an opinion,” Khan said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “But I don’t want to tell people ‘We need to do it’ because then things don’t work out, they look at me and say, ‘We did it because you wanted it.’”

Interestingly, Khan referenced a New York Times story that placed Taylor on the hot seat in 2024. Khan did not deny that was the case, and in fact, said, “If I were in that situation, I’d want my hands on the wheel” as the play caller.

“Doug, he’s empowered,” Khan said. “I’m going to let him decide.”

The Jaguars lost five of their final six games last season to lose the AFC South and miss the playoffs. Pederson is 18-16 in two seasons in Jacksonville.