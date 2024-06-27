Shad Khan has an opinion on who should be Jaguars’ play caller but won’t share it

Doug Pederson and Press Taylor shared play-calling duties for the Jaguars in 2022. In 2023, Taylor had the job full time for the first time.

Pederson has not said who will call the plays this season.

Owner Shad Khan was asked his opinion on who he wants as the Jaguars’ primary play caller in 2024.

“Yeah, I have an opinion,” Khan said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “But I don’t want to tell people ‘We need to do it’ because then things don’t work out, they look at me and say, ‘We did it because you wanted it.’”

Interestingly, Khan referenced a New York Times story that placed Taylor on the hot seat in 2024. Khan did not deny that was the case, and in fact, said, “If I were in that situation, I’d want my hands on the wheel” as the play caller.

“Doug, he’s empowered,” Khan said. “I’m going to let him decide.”

The Jaguars lost five of their final six games last season to lose the AFC South and miss the playoffs. Pederson is 18-16 in two seasons in Jacksonville.