Shad Khan: I still believe in Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke

Shortly before the start of the regular season, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said that “winning now is the expectation” because he felt that the current team is the best one assembled in the history of the franchise.

The Jaguars have fallen well short of that expectation through five weeks. The Jaguars lost their first four games before scratching out a win over the Colts last Sunday, but Khan said on Saturday that the results have “not at all” changed his perception of the team.

Khan told Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union that he admires the work head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke have done and wonders “how do we support them to have better results, more wins.”

“I still believe in them,” Khan said. “I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities.”

The Jaguars are in London the next two weeks and back-to-back wins over the Bears and Patriots in their second home would provide the Jaguars with a path to the kind of results that Khan was looking for heading into the season. Anything else may create reason for Khan to revisit his feelings about Pederson, Baalke, and the direction of the franchise.