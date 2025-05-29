Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones will each get about 170 reps in OTAs

The Colts’ quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is underway, with the two splitting reps in OTAs.

Head coach Shane Steichen reiterated in his Wednesday press conference that it is an “open competition” between the two QBs.

“We’re breaking down the reps,” Steichen said, via transcript from the team. “They are both getting one reps. They’re both getting two reps. I think through OTAs, we’ve got nine good practices. They’ll both get about 170 reps a piece with those guys, with the ones and twos, and we’ll flip-flop them. You guys were out there today. You saw how it worked, and that’s how it’s going to go.”

Why flip-flop them instead of alternating days?

“Just the way the practice is set up,” Steichen said. “So, we have like first- [and] second-down day, then we have a third-down day. So we don’t want one guy getting all the third-down reps with the ones. So, we’re going to flip it that way, and then we go to a red zone day. It’s the same reason.”

While Jones is new to the club, Steichen has been around Richardson for the last two seasons and has noticed some positive changes to his game.

“I think every year the fundamentals and technique continue to get better, and obviously we’re working through those,” Steichen said, “but I’ve seen strides in that area over the past — since this spring and into practice today.”

We’ll see how the open competition progresses into the spring and summer.