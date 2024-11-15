 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson had a “phenomenal” week

  
Published November 15, 2024 03:41 PM

Anthony Richardson will be back behind center as the Colts’ QB1 when the club takes on the Jets this weekend.

On Friday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Richardson has set himself up for success.

“Phenomenal. He’s done a great job,” Steichen said on how Richardson handled the week, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “Obviously, it’s stacked in with the last two weeks and then this week. Seeing great growth. Like you said, not a finished product, but he had a phenomenal week this week.”

With a completion rate of 44.4 percent this season, Richardson has experienced some accuracy issues. Steichen was asked if Richardson’s two weeks off from starting have helped that area and the head coach noted it’s still a work in progress.

“Obviously, it’ll help,” Steichen said. “All that other stuff that we talked about is the most important stuff right now, and he’s taken that in stride.”

Richardson has thrown for 958 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushed for 242 yards with a TD in six games this season.