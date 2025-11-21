Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was added to Thursday’s injury report with a calf issue. But he should be OK to play Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Via multiple reporters, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said in his Friday press conference that Jones’ calf injury will not prevent him from being on the field in Week 12.

Steichen noted that Jones was a full participant in the day’s practice, adding that Jones’ issue is more with his fibula than his calf after the quarterback was reevaluated on Thursday.

Moreover, the Colts do not plan to elevate Brett Rypien from the practice squad, signifying Jones’ health.

Jones has started all 10 games for Indianapolis this season, completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,659 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Additionally, Steichen did not rule anyone out for Week 12. Charvarius Ward has cleared concussion protocol. But Jaylon Carlies will not be activated off of injured reserve.