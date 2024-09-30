Shane Steichen: Not a “huge, huge injury” for Anthony Richardson, we’ll see how week goes

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left a game with an injury for the fourth time in his eight NFL starts, but it doesn’t sound like this hip issue or Richardson’s history is a source of great concern for the team.

Richardson said after Sunday’s win over the Steelers that he thought he avoided a serious injury, but would be going for an MRI. On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson’s read appears to be correct and that the team isn’t worried about Richardson being too much of an injury risk.

“There’s always those things out there: Injury-prone, guys get hurt,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s football. Guys go out and play, injuries happen sometimes. You don’t want them to happen. Obviously, it happened. Obviously, it wasn’t a huge, huge injury. We’ll see how the week progresses and go from there.”

While the Colts might not think Richardson is injury prone, there’s no doubt that missed time and reps hurt a player who is still developing his game so all involved will be hoping it will be a while before they have to deal with another absence.