Shane Steichen: Tyler Warren is a guy who can do it all

The first round of the draft unfolded ideally for the Colts, who had tight end Tyler Warren fall into their lap at No. 14 overall.

Warren excelled at Penn State, playing a variety of roles on the team’s offense. He won the John Mackey award as the nation’s best tight end in 2024, also helping the program reach the College Football Playoff.

On Sunday, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen called Warren “a guy who can do it all.”

“He can catch. He can run. He can throw. I mean … we might play him on defense. I don’t know,” Steichen said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “The thing that is crazy, they talk about [John] Riggins, him growing up watching him — I mean, that’s how he freaking plays. When he’s got the ball in his hands, this guy is physical, run after catch, he’ll lay the wood on you, hurdle you. It’s going to bring a lot to our football team for sure.”

Steichen added that Warren’s presence will have a “huge” impact on the quarterback.

“You’ve got a target that big with that size. He plays above the rim, you know what I mean? Sometimes, when guys are on him, he’s still open,” Steichen said. “I know with the Chargers — just an example, I’m not saying we’re here yet — we had an [Antonio] Gates rule. Like, ‘Hey, you’ve got him 1-on-1? You throw him the dang ball.’

“Obviously, it will be exciting to see when he gets in here and see him compete. It will be fun.”

The Colts envision Warren being someone they can move all over formations.

“If he’s in-line, he can block,” Steichen said. “Like I said, he can do it all. You can split him out wide. They threw him middle screens, you know? Just get the ball in his hands however you can.”

In 2024 at Penn State, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards with eight touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 218 yards with four TDs.