Shane Steichen: We have to play our best the next two months

The Colts have been the surprise success story of the first half of the season and doubts about their bona fides have slipped away as they’ve kept winning games by comfortable margins while putting up the most points in the league.

Their 7-1 mark has them well ahead in the AFC South, but head coach Shane Steichen doesn’t want to see his team take its foot off the gas pedal because of the size of their lead. Steichen said this week that teams prove themselves in November and December, which means he’s looking for the team to rise even higher in the coming weeks.

“That’s where it really starts to pick up,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “You’ve got to play at your very best starting in these next two months.”

The schedule provides some good tests of the Colts’ mettle. Starting with Sunday’s game against the Steelers, the Colts play teams that currently have winning records in six of their final nine games. They’ll also have a pair of games against the Texans, who are 3-4 at the moment but divisional games always offer other challenges that the Colts will have to navigate to head into the postseason with the kind of good feelings that they’ve generated so far this season.