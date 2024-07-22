 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Waldron: Caleb Williams is operating at a “much higher level” at training camp

  
Published July 22, 2024 11:40 AM

Already Chicago’s undisputed QB1 as the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams returned to team headquarters for training camp prepared for what’s to come, according to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Waldron noted that Williams came to camp “a step ahead of where he left.”

"[It] shows that he did a great job during his time away from the building, owning the offense, understanding different calls, and [being] able to come out here these first two practices and operate at a much higher level than what we left it,” Waldron said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We know it’s not where the final product is, but every day we see these incremental improvements leading up to that first game. That’s our main goal on offense.”

Veteran running back D’Andre Swift also noted that Williams “has a better grasp” of the offense upon returning for camp.

“[H]e has a real quick mindset. Making smarter plays, I’d say. Quicker plays. You can just tell he’s in a better space. That comes along with time. Getting a better understanding of the offense. He had time off, so he had more time to study the offense. So you can tell he’s made strides since he’s been back [from the break].

“I know he’s got a lot on his plate, a lot being thrown at him every day. But he’s doing a great job commanding the offense since we got back.”

The Bears plan to play Williams in the preseason to get him ready for the season, though that may or may not begin with Chicago taking on Houston in the Hall of Fame Game next week.