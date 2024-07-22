Shane Waldron: Caleb Williams is operating at a “much higher level” at training camp

Already Chicago’s undisputed QB1 as the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams returned to team headquarters for training camp prepared for what’s to come, according to offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Waldron noted that Williams came to camp “a step ahead of where he left.”

"[It] shows that he did a great job during his time away from the building, owning the offense, understanding different calls, and [being] able to come out here these first two practices and operate at a much higher level than what we left it,” Waldron said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “We know it’s not where the final product is, but every day we see these incremental improvements leading up to that first game. That’s our main goal on offense.”

Veteran running back D’Andre Swift also noted that Williams “has a better grasp” of the offense upon returning for camp.

“[H]e has a real quick mindset. Making smarter plays, I’d say. Quicker plays. You can just tell he’s in a better space. That comes along with time. Getting a better understanding of the offense. He had time off, so he had more time to study the offense. So you can tell he’s made strides since he’s been back [from the break].

“I know he’s got a lot on his plate, a lot being thrown at him every day. But he’s doing a great job commanding the offense since we got back.”

The Bears plan to play Williams in the preseason to get him ready for the season, though that may or may not begin with Chicago taking on Houston in the Hall of Fame Game next week.