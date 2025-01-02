Shaq Barrett calls return to Bucs an “ideal situation”

Edge rusher Shaq Barrett’s unexpected return to the Buccaneers went down last week, but Barrett said on Thursday that the team was not one of the first ones who reached one to see if he was interested in ending his retirement.

Barrett indicated that the Lions and Eagles also showed interest in adding him to their rosters, but that the prospect of returning to a familiar team after being released by the Dolphins wound up being an easy call.

“Possibly like two-three weeks ago, maybe. Teams were interested — I didn’t know who specifically, I just know it was like three teams were interested in me,” Barrett said, via Pewter Report. “I think the Bucs came later along the line. . . . I was like, ‘yeah, if I could go back there that would be the ideal situation.’”

Barrett said he feels “rejuvenated” by coming back to Tampa and said he plans to continue playing in 2025 given how well he feels after taking so much time off.