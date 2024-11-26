 Skip navigation
Shaq Barrett wants to play again

  
Published November 26, 2024 10:20 AM

Veteran edge rusher Shaq Barrett wants to come out of retirement.

Barrett’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey said that their client has requested reinstatement from the reserve/retired list. Barrett was a member of the Dolphins when he announced his retirement in July, so Miami retains his contractual rights.

That could complicate Barrett’s plans. When Barrett made his announcement, he said he’d been considering it for a while and that “the decision has never been more clear than it is now.” In August, however, Barrett said he wasn’t planning on a comeback but that the Buccaneers would be the only team he’d play for if he did return to active duty.

Barrett spent the last five seasons in Tampa and had 45 sacks while helping the team win a Super Bowl and being selected for two Pro Bowls.

It’s not clear if that’s still the way Barrett feels, but the Dolphins will need to waive him in order for the Bucs to be able to bring him back.