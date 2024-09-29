 Skip navigation
Shaq Thompson carted off, Panthers trail Bengals 31-21

  
September 29, 2024

The Panthers look like they will be closing out Sunday’s game against the Bengals without the help of linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Thompson was carted to the locker room after getting injured in the fourth quarter of the game. Thompson walked off the field on his own and had a towel over his head as he rode to the back.

The Panthers call Thompson questionable to return with a heel injury.

Carolina was able to force their first turnover of the game after Thompson’s departure. Safety Xavier Woods picked off a deep ball intended for Ja’Marr Chase and his return set the Panthers up near midfield.

It’s a good spot for the Panthers to be in as they try to erase a 31-21 Bengals lead.