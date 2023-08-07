Shaquille Leonard: I’m starting to see the guy I used to be

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s path back to the Colts lineup took another step forward over the weekend.

Leonard did full contact, 11-on-11 work for the first time this summer and said on Sunday that it “feels amazing” to be back in those drills. Leonard’s back issues and a concussion limited him to three games last season and has led to a conservative approach to his workload this offseason, but the three-time All-Pro said that he’s beginning to feel like the player he was before his lost 2022 season.

“I’m starting to see somebody that resembles the guy that I used to know,” Leonard said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “I’m building more confidence, I’m shooting throw gaps, getting in windows, stuff like that. That’s who I want to see on film and that’s what I’m happy to see right now.”

The Colts play their first preseason game this week. Leonard may not be in action for that contest, but the Colts will be happy as long as he remains on track to play in the games that count.