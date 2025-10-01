 Skip navigation
Shaquille Leonard will retire as a member of the Colts this weekend

  
Published October 1, 2025 10:23 AM

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will officially retire from the NFL this weekend.

The Colts announced that Leonard will make his announcement to the crowd at halftime of this Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. He will also hold a press conference on Sunday morning and take part in pregame festivities.

Leonard was a Colts second-round pick in 2018 and won the defensive rookie of the year award. He was also named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and made the team twice more in the next three seasons. Leonard, who went by Darius during his first four seasons, had back surgery after the 2021 season and was limited to three games in 2022.

Leonard returned to play nine games the next year, but was released after seeing a sharp drop in his playing time and he played the final games of his career with the Eagles. He had 637 tackles, 15 sacks, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries over his entire career.