Shedeur Sanders day-to-day with oblique strain

The Browns have provided an update on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and it seems like he won’t be sidelined for too long.

Cleveland announced further testing revealed Sanders has an oblique strain and is considered day-to-day. He is not going to participate in Thursday’s joint practice with the Eagles and is unlikely to play in the preseason game between the two teams on Saturday.

Sanders suffered the oblique strain early on in Wednesday’s joint session with Philadelphia. Multiple reporters on the scene noticed he was not taking reps throughout practice.

Browns quarterbacks have suffered multiple injuries throughout camp, with Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both dealing with hamstring issues. Joe Flacco has been the only healthy quarterback on the roster since the start of camp, with the Browns also adding Tyler Huntley in August.

If Gabriel is not healthy enough to play on Saturday, Huntley could take the bulk of the snaps in the preseason game. Gabriel did participate in 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday, but he and the Browns will have to see how his hamstring responds.