Shedeur Sanders: I’ve just got to play better

Shedeur Sanders was unhappy with how he played in the Browns’ 31-3 loss to the Bears on Sunday. The rookie quarterback was even less happy after watching the film of his three-interception game.

“I just got to play better,” the quarterback said Wednesday, via Chris Easterling of beaconjournal.com. “Yeah. I just cannot make those costly turnovers and have the expectation to win.”

It was the worst of Sanders’ four starts as he completed 18 of 35 passes for 177 yards with three interceptions, while taking five sacks.

“I just got to get more completions,” Sanders said. “I got to get more completions and even whenever we’re down or anything I can’t press. I just got to remain having those mental notes to myself. Just work within the game and just keep driving the ball. Get first downs.”

Sanders has averaged 224.8 passing yards, which was helped by his 364 yards against the Titans in Week 14. He had only two touchdowns in his first three starts.

“Kept playing,” Sanders said. “Kept playing. That’s progress. Of course, it’s not the result we want to do, and I definitely take that to heart because I understand when I play winning football and when I don’t. So it’s kind of understanding that, evaluating that and just moving forward.”