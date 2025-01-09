Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter to participate in public draft-day party in Boulder

Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will not attend the April 24 draft in Green Bay.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the school will host a draft-day party at the CU Events Center. The event will allow fans to celebrate with two players Deion Sanders predicts will be two of the top-three picks in the draft.

“We’re going to do it in Boulder, Colorado, and celebrate it with the fans in the gymnasium,” Sanders said while promoting a new season of Coach Prime. “We’re going to pack the house. It’s going to be phenomenal. But those two will probably go in the first two to three picks.”

Shedeur Sanders recently announced he would not attend the draft in person.

The quarterback finished his final college season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy while playing 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense with 14 receiving touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hunter is projected as the top prospect in the draft, though a quarterback likely is the No. 1 overall pick.

The Titans own the top selection.