Sheldon Rankins: Bengals are a team truly capable of going and winning it all

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankin has officially joined the Bengals on a two-year deal, with the club making the announcement on Monday morning.

Rankins had his introductory press conference just after he put pen to paper in Cincinnati. He told reporters he wanted to join the Bengals in part because he feels the team has a real chance to make a deep playoff run.

“[It’s] a team that’s truly capable of going and winning it all,” Rankins said. “A few years ago this team was in the Super Bowl and we’ve got all the makings to make that kind of run again. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

He also noted the organization is already “a place that feels like home” and “truly wants me, and wants to display my abilities on the field, off the field, as a leader, as a player.”

Rankins, who turns 30 on April 2, is entering his ninth pro season after being selected at No. 12 overall in 2016. He recorded 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 10 QB hits for Houston last season.