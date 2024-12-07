 Skip navigation
Sheldon Rankins, Orlando Brown Jr. out for Bengals Monday night

  
Published December 7, 2024 02:58 PM

The Bengals have turned in their final injury report before Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. have been ruled out. Rankins missed practice all week with an illness and Brown was called doubtful to play early this week by head coach Zac Taylor. Brown returned to the lineup last weekend after missing two games with a fibula injury, but the same injury will keep him out against Dallas.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (ankle), quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist), and right tackle Armarius Mims (ankle) are all set to play as they did not receive injury designations.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is their only questionable player.