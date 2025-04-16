Shemar Stewart visiting with 49ers on Wednesday

The 49ers have one of the draft’s top edge rushers in their building on Wednesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart is taking a pre-draft visit with San Francisco.

Stewart, 21, was not a full-time starter until 2024, recording only 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He finished his three collegiate seasons with 65 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

His draft stock rose with his dominant performance at the Senior Bowl.

Stewart has spent time with several teams in the pre-draft process, including the Steelers, Patriots, and Bears.