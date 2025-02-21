Shilo Sanders not invited to Combine, but hires official Combine timers to verify his 40

Shilo Sanders’ father Deion is a Hall of Famer and coached Shilo at Colorado. And Shilo’s brother Shedeur is expected to be a top pick in this year’s draft. But Shilo himself, who played cornerback at Colorado, is not viewed as an elite prospect and was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

So Shilo will have to prove his athletic talents via other workouts, and toward that he has hired Zybek Sports, the company that provides the official timing to the NFL at each year’s Combine, to document Sanders’ workouts and verify his 40-yard dash times.

“I didn’t get invited to the Combine, but I brought the Combine to me,” Sanders said in a video about the process on his YouTube channel.

The first video Sanders released did not reveal his 40 time, but Sanders said he’ll be working with Zybek Sports regularly and that NFL teams will get the information from his workouts.

“We’re going to be using this to track training and track progress,” Sanders said.

If Sanders is going to make it to the NFL, he’s probably going to have to do so as an undrafted free agent. But he’s doing everything he can to drum up attention in the two months before the draft.