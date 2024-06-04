 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleads guilty to bank and tax fraud

  
Published June 4, 2024 04:34 PM

The allegations are no longer alleged. Ippei Mizuhara, former interpreter for Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank and tax fraud.

Mizuhara admittedly stole nearly $17 million from Ohtani for gambling. Along the way, the controversy raised questions as to whether and to what extent Ohtani knew about and/or was involved in the gambling.

“Now that the investigation has been completed, this full admission of guilt has brought important closure to me and my family,” Ohtani said through a spokesperson, via Alden González of ESPN.com. “I want to sincerely thank the authorities for finishing their thorough and effective investigation so quickly and uncovering all of the evidence.

“This has been a uniquely challenging time, so I am especially grateful for my support team — my family, agent, agency, lawyers, and advisors along with the entire Dodgers organization, who showed endless support throughout this process.

“It’s time to close this chapter, move on and continue to focus on playing and winning ballgames.”

The chapter won’t be fully closed until Mizuhara his sentenced. He faces up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud, and up to three years for tax fraud.

Many will continue to believe Mizuhara was simply the fall guy, despite no clear evidence of it. If he was, that’s one hell of a fall to take.