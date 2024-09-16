Shooting after Lions game leaves one person dead and one in critical condition

After Sunday’s Lions game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field, a shooting in a popular area for tailgating left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Via the Detroit Free Press, the incident happened at Eastern Market. Two men were engaged in a fight at roughly 4:30 p.m. local time. As they put their hands up, one of them pulled out a gun and fired two rounds.

“Tailgating, drinking and guns,” Detroit Police Chief James White said. “They don’t mix.”

The man who was killed was one of the two individuals who were preparing to fight. Officers directing traffic nearby responded to the shooting, arresting the suspect and recovering two guns.

“It shouldn’t have led to this,” White said. “You’ve got unfortunately two people shot, one dead. And you have a suspect that’s in custody, that’s, you know, going to be dealing with some very serious charges . . . likely murder.”

White blamed the shooting on a gun-happy society.

“We bring them out for every minor conflict,” White said. “It’s ridiculous. If you’re going to fight, have a fight. Live to fight another day. But everyone has to have a gun, makes them feel tough.”

Graphic video of the aftermath of the incident is circulating on social media. It is disturbing to see; we’d advised against looking for it.